Apple is sparing no effort in a bid to keep the iPhone 14 series relevant among its consumers. As part of its attempt, the Cupertino-based tech firm recently released a new yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. However, iPhone fans are already looking forward to the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup.

Unsurprisingly, the forthcoming iPhone 15 series has already made appearances online in the form of leaked renders. To recap, some CAD images recently popped up on the web hinting at a couple of big design changes on the iPhone 15 Pro. Likewise, the iPhone 15 rumour mill has been in full swing lately. There are several speculations surrounding the 2023 iPhones.

According to a report, Apple could add a Plus model to its latest iPhone 15 range, despite the disappointing sales of the existing iPhone 14 Plus. The American tech giant will be putting these speculations to rest ahead of the iPhone 15 series' official launch. In the meantime, a new iPhone 15 leak has surfaced online.

iPhone 15 new leak

According to the latest leak, the entire iPhone 15 lineup will feature Dynamic Island. This piece of information aligns with past leaks. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to get a titanium frame rather than a stainless steel body. Earlier reports imply Apple will announce the next-gen iPhones in the second half of 2023.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series will reportedly be comprised of the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, Apple could rename the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the iPhone 15 Ultra. Blogger Tech Meow recently shared live images of the glass panels of the iPhone 15 series on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The Weibo post includes an image of the iPhone 15 glass panel and an image of the Pro model's glass panel. There's also an image of the iPhone 15 Pro Max glass panel. The image confirms that all iPhone 15 series models will have Dynamic Island. To recap, leaker ShrimpApplePro posted a similar video on Twitter not long ago.

A report by MyFixGuide, citing the Weibo user, suggests the width of the four sides is still the same. However, the last two borders' width has been reduced to just 1.5 mm. Furthermore, Tech Meow claims the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will continue to offer a 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the leaker suggests the standard models will not support the AOD (Always-On Display) feature.

iPhone 15 Pro series

The recently surfaced iPhone 15 Pro CAD design renders were posted to the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin by blogger HongyangTechnology. The leaked renders revealed a myriad of new features of the iPhone 15 series. Foremost, the renders indicate Apple will abandon the stainless steel frame and use a robust titanium body to house the iPhone 15 Pro models.

As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro series will be lighter and more durable than the non-Pro models. In the video, HongyangTechnology also confirmed that the Pro models will not retain the physical volume buttons and the mute switch on the side edge. Instead, the handset will feature super thin buttons for adjusting the volume.

Likewise, the mute switch could be replaced by a button that operates when pressed. To recap, iPhones have featured a physical music switch since 2007. A separate report by Seek Device claims the solid-state design of the volume button will mark the end of the button pressing function. The handset will use two built-in Taptic Engine motors to stimulate the button-pressing sensation.

The standard models will continue to feature physical volume and lock buttons. The screen frame of the Pro models will reportedly become narrower. In fact, the report suggests it could reach the highest level in the smartphone space. Moreover, the iPhone 15 series is expected to feature a USB Type-C port rather than a lightning port.