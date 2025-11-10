The renowned leaker, billbil-kun has claimed that Grand Theft Auto 5 will be rejoining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue, available to Premium and Deluxe subscribers. The news comes shortly after Rockstar announced that GTA 6 has been delayed until 19 November 2026.

While GTA 5 itself remains massive and loved by the community, not everyone is pleased. Many players argue that it's going to be a waste of space when it returns to the Game Catalogue, especially since it has been previously included and later removed. Sony's decision to bring it back isn't sitting well with long-time subscribers.

Some fans have pointed out that the game has been around for years already and it is unlikely that many players have not already played it. They add that the slot should have been reserved for other AAA games instead.

However, it is worth noting that billbil-kun's claims are unconfirmed. It is best to take rumours with a grain of salt. Even if the leak proves accurate, Sony may yet pivot in response to the backlash from fans and opt for another game instead.

PS Plus Game Catalogue Predictions November 2025

It's about that time of the month again and players are already making big predictions as to what games will be added to the Game Catalogue. As a little refresher, the Game Catalogue is available to Premium and Deluxe subscribers of PS Plus.

Unlike the monthly free games, those in the Game Catalogue are not there permanently. While players retain access to the basic free games as long as they maintain a PS Plus subscription, the Game Catalogue rotates regularly, with Sony adding and removing titles throughout the year.

There are a few strong contenders for this month's game catalogue. First is Stellar Blade. This successful PS exclusive that launched in April 2024 is one of the most requested games for the catalogue.

A demo for the game is available for those with the Deluxe edition but the full game has not been a part of either the Game Catalogue of the Free Games selection just yet.

Another favourite in the rumour mill is Assassin's Creed Mirage. With this year's entry, Assassin's Creed Shadows, transporting players to feudal Japan, many believe that now is the perfect time for Assassin's Creed Mirage. It is no longer a new release, making it a prime candidate to join the Game Catalogue.

Last but not least, players are calling for Lords of the Fallen as well. The sequel to this underrated hit was announced in August with a 2026 release date. Now is the perfect time to have the first game become a part of the Game Catalogue so that players can join in on the fun and catch up before the next instalment drops.

Aside from new games, it is good to remember that Sony will be taking out a few titles out of the Game Catalogue to make room.

These predictions are based on fan speculation and wishlist chatter. Sony has not announced an official date as to when the games will be revealed. If patterns hold, players can expect the November line-up to be confirmed before the 20th.