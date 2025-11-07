Rockstar recently announced that the GTA 6 release date has been once again delayed. This time, the game will launch on 19November 2026.

This is the second time that the game has been delayed. While fans are waiting, it's good to cheque out the confirmed features of GTA 6, to see why the wait is worth it.

Location And Setting

The location of every GTA game is just as important as the game itself. The new title will be set on the Florida-based state of Leonida. The new map will also include a rendition of Vice City from GTA: Vice City.

As per Rockster, the map is the biggest and most immersive evolution in the franchise's history. There will be five counties and several cities on the map and it's estimated to be nearly twice the size of the map in GTA 5.

The map is also rumoured to have over 700+ shops and locations, as well as a wildlife system that's been expanded on from previous games.

Main Characters

GTA 5 had a trio of playable characters, GTA 6 will have two: Jason and Lucia. The pair's narrative is heavily inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. The game's story describes the duo being dragged into the criminal underworld after a score goes wrong.

Jason is rumoured to be ex-military, while much less is known about Lucia other than her fighting skills was taught by her father. If Rockstar is to follow in GTA 5's lead, players will be able to freely switch between these two characters and both will have specialisations.

Gameplay

Most of the gameplay features from GTA 5 will carry over in the sequel. We can expect major overhauls to gameplay but there's minimal information about it for now.

When it comes to driving and vehicles, the game is rumoured to have over 200 models to choose from which includes cars, aircrafts, and boats. This is the most in any GTA game so far. There's also a tram system based on the trailers and these can be used by the players to get around the city.

The weapons seen in the trailers for the game include an assortment of rifles, handguns, and more. Specifics have yet to be released but players have noted the existence of a Bypass Immobiliser. This tool suggests that stealing luxury cars in the game will be more complex.

Just like before, players can customise their weaponry in the game. This time, the weapon customisation system might be more complex with the addition of more parts and cosmetic options.

It's rumoured that the game will have a more advanced law enforcement AI. In previous games, players' only option was to fight the police until they can or escape them until the wanted level goes down. GTA 6 will allegedly include the option to surrender to the police among other things,

GTA 6 will launch on Nov. 19, 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It's hard to know whether the release date is set in stone but fans are keeping their hopes up.