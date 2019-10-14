Sony is gearing up for its next-generation gaming push with the PS5. Little by little, official details regarding the upcoming game system are drumming up publicity for its eventual release in 2020. The most recent ones from an exclusive interview gave people an idea about the new controller and UI. Meanwhile, one of the more exciting features previously revealed for the new console was backward compatibility with the outgoing model. Meanwhile, a new rumour suggests the capability will extend beyond that of the PlayStation 4.

The ability to play games from older generation systems was one of the biggest selling points of the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3. However, when the PlayStation 4 was revealed it was confirmed that backward compatibility was not included. Users who wanted to play vintage titles had to purchase digital copies instead. Push Square hints the feature might be making a comeback on the PS5, but even better than what was expected.

A report from last week apparently sparked some criticism from journalists and consumers. This came after an interview with Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu, wherein Sony implied something else. The company noted its developers were still checking to see if the PS5 can fully support the current PlayStation 4 library of games in its entirety. Others speculate that in a worst-case scenario, backward compatibility might be available for only a select number of titles. Nevertheless, an insider claims there is a likelihood software from the first to the latest PlayStation may be compatible.

With the announcement of the PS5 release it got me thinking, which PlayStation has been the best so far? pic.twitter.com/AbS8mtDaJ0 — 10X ðŸ‘‘ (@horsewooman) October 10, 2019

Among the PlayStation 5's features will be a revamped UI which allows players to preview what their next objective is in a game. Additionally, the operating system will make joining multiplayer games after viewing ongoing sessions from the home screen. On top of these convenient gimmicks, a recently uncovered patent from Sony suggests the device could come with an integrated voice assistant that can offer tips and control some functions.

For those freaking out at PS5â€™s devkit, remember PS4â€™s devkit before the actual consumer version was revealed pic.twitter.com/4o425zRbqH — VirtuaMe (@VirtuaMe) October 12, 2019

Equally important is the upgraded PS5 controller which replaces the traditional rumble with haptic feedback. Likewise, the L2 and R2 triggers are upgraded with adaptive mechanisms that adjust the resistance in context to the on-screen gameplay. Depending on the in-game action being performed, the buttons will attempt to emulate the sensation to enhance the experience. Finally, industry analysts suspect Sony might be making another big announcement soon, before the year ends.