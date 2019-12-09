The gaming industry is abuzz as rumours are beginning to pop up regarding Sony's planned announcements. With only a little time left before the year wraps up, consumers are wondering when the PlayStation 5 will make its debut. In the past few months, there has been a steady stream of information pertaining to the PS5, but it seems the official unveiling might be set for next year. Nevertheless, there are still others who are speculating something big is slated for this week.

Updates regarding the next PlayStation console are evidently more forthcoming compared to the new Xbox game system, However, as of late, Sony has not communicated anything new other than the Schedule of its next State of Play presentation, which will be reportedly on Tuesday. Regrettably, those hoping for a sneak peek at the PS5 will end up disappointed.

2019's final episode of State of Play kicks off Tuesday, December 10 at 6:00am Pacific Time: https://t.co/pKfthQiDvh 20 minutes of news, game reveals, and updates pic.twitter.com/pAQr7ZTHwL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 6, 2019

To set fans expectations appropriately, the company noted that the short online broadcast segment will be dedicated to PlayStation 4 games only. On the other hand, some gamers are still eager to hear about what Sony has in store for the outgoing home console before the PlayStation 5 takes over in 2020. According to industry insiders, the PS5 announcement will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

For now, it seems that consumer will have to make do with the leaked images of the PlayStation 5 dev kits already in the hands of third-party game studios. Meanwhile, Microsoft recently stirred up some publicity after Xbox chief Phil Spencer posted on Twitter regarding Project Scarlett. He claims to have one at home and already used it to play online with Xbox One users.

And itâ€™s startedâ€¦.this week I brought my Project Scarlett console home and it's become my primary console, playing my games, connecting to the community and yes, using my Elite Series 2 controller, having a blast. Great work by the team, 2020 is going to be an incredible year. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 4, 2019

Reports point out that Spencer wanted to assure its consumers that its promise of cross-generation compatibility is intact. Furthermore, he even highlighted the fact that he is using an Elite Series 2 controller on the upcoming game system, which confirms another key feature – backward compatibility with more than just software.

Meanwhile, Sony seems to be hinting on backward compatibility with its new console as well. Sources claim the PS5 might even support games from the first-generation PlayStation, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary last week.