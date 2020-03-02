The COVID-19 outbreak is now on an international scale as more countries have been added to the list by the World Health Organization (WHO). As the Chinese government attempts to control the spread, various industries have shut down operations as a safety measure. Thus, the production and supply of key components have ground to a halt. Gaming industry analysts forecast that both Microsoft and Sony will encounter shortages during the launch of the Xbox Series X and PS5, respectively.

The latter is likely going to be affected as insiders claim there will be two versions of the next PlayStation console. The manufacturer still maintains radio silence when it comes to the new machine. Thus, Microsoft sits comfortably ahead with its new platform already lauded for the innovative features it will offer users.

So far, the only new tidbits of information about the PS5 come from ongoing patent application leaks posted online. It appears that Sony might have expanded its focus on a more immersive experience for its consumers. Last year, it was speculated that Microsoft will have two versions of the Xbox Series X upon launch. Now, it looks like the PlayStation 5 might likewise ship two models later this year, as reported by Screen Rant.

Sources claim that the base model of the console will max out at nine teraflops. Meanwhile, the high-end configuration will possibly match or exceed that of the next-generation Xbox unit. Furthermore, it was noted that Microsoft will likewise release two versions as implied by the name of its latest platform.

Now that gamers know a bit about the performance capabilities of the Xbox Series X, the pressure builds up for Sony. At the start of the year, leaked internal testing data from AMD allegedly places the upcoming Microsoft game system on top compared to the PlayStation 5. Moreover, Xbox boss Phil Spencer stated in an earlier interview that the company will not lose in price and power this generation.

Understanding how Sony chooses to name its products, it is possible that the entry-level unit will be called the PS5, while its more powerful sibling will be labelled the Pro. With the Japanese manufacturer dropping out of PAX East and GDC 2020, it is still not known when the next-generation PlayStation will debut.