The console wars are heating up again. Fresh leaks about the highly anticipated PS5 Pro are creating significant buzz, suggesting a European release could be just around the corner.

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, Sony PlayStation is gearing up to unveil a new PS5 Pro variant by late September 2025. Moreover, the updated console is expected to hit store shelves in Europe soon, bringing minor enhancements compared to the original machine.

New PS5 Pro Revision Headed to Europe

The information originates with the well-known tech expert, Billbil-kun. This source shared in a recent post that a new PS5 Pro machine will be available in European markets. However, it is currently unclear whether this particular PlayStation 5 Pro edition will also be released in America.

Here's what we know so farhttps://t.co/P9U9zQgnJE — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) September 25, 2025

The new PS5 Pro console set for the European market is believed to be labelled with the product code CFI-7121. What is noteworthy is that Billbil-kun claims the PS5 Pro CFI-7121 unit will include upgrades from the initial model, though he notes these changes are likely to be very slight.

'The improvements to this model, which are still unknown, are likely to be modest. They are possibly limited to better energy efficiency', the tipster says. 'However, one thing seems certain: there will be no reduction in its 2TB SSD storage capacity'.

Pricing and Storage Remain Fixed

As noted in a report from Vice, Billbil-kun is clearly drawing a comparison to the recent revision of the standard PS5 Digital Edition for the European market. That model, which was announced weeks prior, featured both a reduction in SSD storage to 825GB and an increase in its retail price to €499 (£435.69).

It appears Sony is not repeating this strategy with the Pro line. According to the report, the new PS5 Pro model (CFI-7121) will launch in Europe on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, with the price remaining fixed at €799.99 (£698.49) and retaining its larger 2TB SSD storage.

The PS5 Pro and the Global Cost-Cutting Strategy

Sony has not issued an official statement regarding the release of the new PS5 Pro model. However, speculation suggests that the move is a measure to counter global market challenges, such as tariffs, allowing Sony to use cheaper components and thereby reduce manufacturing costs, thereby avoiding a price increase in Europe.

European Union regulations may also influence this strategy, as previous PS5 hardware revisions have focused heavily on improving energy efficiency and meeting stringent power consumption targets.

All of this is pure speculation at this point. Interestingly, neither the new PS5 nor the PS5 Pro CFI-7121 models have been officially announced for the US yet, although the revisions could arrive in North American markets later this fall.

On the positive side, the new Pro model maintains both its price and 2TB storage capacity. This focus on efficiency is not new; PlayStation has a history of prioritising energy-saving hardware revisions.

Looking Ahead: Efficiency as the Console Priority

PS6 leaks suggest the new system's design will centre on significantly reducing energy usage. Should the rumours be true, Sony's strategy is to prioritise a low, affordable price point and improved power efficiency over a massive jump in graphical power from the PS5.