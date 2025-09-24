With the gaming world buzzing about the next Grand Theft Auto, a new contender is swinging onto the scene.

Ananta Game is poised to deliver a fresh, vibrant experience to PS5, combining the high-octane action of web-slinging with a unique anime aesthetic.

With its blend of GTA-inspired open-world chaos, Spider-Man-style web-swinging, and Yakuza-like street brawls, Ananta is shaping up to be one of the boldest new titles on the horizon.

Anime Meets Open-World

A peculiar fusion of different games, Ananta is an open-world RPG that borrows elements from several popular titles: the sprawling setting of Grand Theft Auto 5, the street-level action of Yakuza, the fluid traversal of Marvel's Spider-Man, and the tech-driven gameplay of Watch Dogs, all presented with a distinct anime flair.

Naked Rain developed this open-world title, with NetEase as its publisher. The game lets you take charge of four different ADP task force officers, each with their own unique skill set for keeping the peace in Nova City.

A Mix of Familiar Faces and New Skills

The Captain is the main character and is seen fighting gangs, working undercover, swinging from tall buildings with black tendrils similar to those of Venom, and even facing a huge mech that resembles one from Metal Gear Solid.

Similar to Grand Theft Auto 5, the trailer switches between different playable characters. We see a female officer, Richie, on patrol at night, making arrests.

Then there's a masked agent, Seymour, who hacks into systems in a style reminiscent of Watch Dogs. Finally, a sharpshooter with bunny ears, Taffy, is shown providing cover during a tense hostage situation.

More Than Just Fighting Crime

You can expect to hijack cars, choose from a wide range of weapons, from guns to tennis rackets, using your weapon wheel, and cause as much chaos as you want—all with a distinct anime feel.

When you're not fighting crime, there are many side activities to enjoy, such as playing basketball, relaxing at the beach, and even skydiving. The game also includes a minigame similar to Power Slap.

Gacha game Ananta has been accused of copying Spider-Man 2’s swinging animation pic.twitter.com/2EbA8wArMw — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 23, 2025

NetEase has faced accusations of copying other games in the past. Still, this time their approach of combining the best elements of several open-world titles with their own anime style has been successful.

The nearly eight-minute trailer reveals a world that's a humorous parody, much like Saints Row, but with a clear anime style and tone. If the gameplay is as good as the visuals, this might be the closest we'll get to an anime Grand Theft Auto before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Ananta does not have a set release date at the moment, but it is currently in development for Windows PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5. For a closer look at the game's reveal, you can watch the announcement trailer again.

No Gacha, All Characters Are Free

In a new interview with Famitsu, the developers of Ananta revealed that the game will not feature character-based gacha mechanics. According to the developers, the game will be monetised purely through cosmetic sales, such as outfits, decorations, vehicles, and houses.

Ananta will have no character gacha.



>By playing, you can recruit all playable characters.



>Monetization gacha is for customization elements like clothing, vehicles, DIY, etc. pic.twitter.com/uwZc0C4xfT — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) September 23, 2025

This news is a big surprise for gacha players, who likely anticipated that Ananta would feature a character-based gacha mechanic. Since the game features a stunning cast of characters and a character-switching mechanic borrowed from Grand Theft Auto 5, this is an excellent choice by the developers.

This decision will also make Ananta appealing to a much wider audience, rather than just those who play Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail. Since the new gameplay trailer has already captured a lot of attention, this is sure to build even more excitement for the game's launch.

A Bold Alternative to GTA 6

Although Ananta does not yet have a release date, the reveal has already sparked significant interest online. Its playful fusion of open-world chaos, anime visuals, and Spider-Man-inspired traversal could make it a genuine alternative for fans awaiting GTA 6.

For now, Ananta is still in development, but if it delivers on its early promise, it may become the closest the industry has come to an anime-style Grand Theft Auto.