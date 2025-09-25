A list of games revealed at the most recent PlayStation State of Play event has just been published, featuring some of the most impressive titles to hit the console. It's a collection of show-stopping announcements that will have every gamer talking.

The Most Jaw-Dropping Reveals You Can't Afford to Miss

With the Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, publishers and developers are clamouring to share news on their latest projects. PlayStation kicked off TGS week with a bang, as a new State of Play livestream delivered a huge slate of updates on previously announced titles, along with some brand new reveals.

Beyond revealing launch windows and specific dates for highly anticipated games like Saros and Wolverine, the event also showcased new and unexpected hardware from Sony.

The presentation included a diverse range of titles, ensuring there was something for every player, whether they prefer action, role-playing, immersive simulations, or racing. A complete list of all announcements is available below.

1. Saros

The presentation began with the previously teased Saros, which featured nearly five minutes of continuous gameplay. The demo showcased several of hero Arjun Devraj's abilities, including the Soltari Shield, which absorbs projectiles, and the Power Weapon, which can fire those absorbed projectiles back at enemies. Housemarque's Saros is scheduled for release on 20 March 2026.

2. Zero Parades for Dead Spies

Following that was the newest narrative adventure from ZA/UM, the studio behind Disco Elysium, titled Zero Parades for Dead Spies. The short gameplay trailer provided a glimpse of the detective protagonist's unconventional investigative methods, as well as a brief look at the dialogue and customisation features. The game is likely to launch sometime in 2026.

3. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft's next game to transition from Xbox to PlayStation is setting its launch path for 8 December. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has secured a trip to its main competitor.

4. Battlefield 6

A new trailer for Battlefield 6 was up next, with a specific focus on the game's campaign mode. The game is set to launch on 10 October.

5. Deus Ex Remastered

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the classic PC first-person shooter Deus Ex is coming to PlayStation. The remastered version will feature new content exclusive to the console. It is scheduled to launch on 5 February 2026.

6. Halloween: The Game

Illfonic's next asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, Halloween: The Game, was the next title to be announced. The game will transport players to the town of Haddonfield and is expected to launch on 8 September 2026.

7. The Last Epoch

Eleventh Hour Games' action RPG The Last Epoch has been officially confirmed for release on PlayStation 5. The title's first expansion, Orobyss, will be available on PS5 on the same day as all other platforms.

8. Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

Sega revealed the next downloadable content pack for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, which will feature Capcom's Mega Man. The DLC pack, set to launch next year, will include Mega Man, Proto Man, and a new course based on Wily's Fortress.

9. Nioh 3

Following a leaked release date earlier today, Koei Tecmo has officially confirmed that Nioh 3 will launch on 6 February 2026. The announcement was part of a new gameplay trailer that featured both in-game action and cinematic story moments.

10. Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered

Deus Ex wasn't the only remaster showcased during the State of Play. Koei Tecmo followed the Nioh 3 announcement with news that Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition is also getting a remaster to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original title. It is scheduled to launch on 19 March 2026.

11. Code Vein II

A new trailer for Bandai Namco's action RPG Code Vein II was shown next. The video featured fresh gameplay of some of the hero's arsenal, including a weapon with wolf heads on the hero's shoulders that bite and tear into enemies. Code Vein II is scheduled to launch on 30 January 2026.

12. Let It Die: Inferno

The 'extraction-action' game Let It Die is making a comeback with Let It Die: Inferno. In the game, players will take control of customisable raiders to explore a massive crater filled with loot and danger. The game is set to release on 3 December.

13. Chronoscript: The Endless End

Shuiesha Games was next to reveal a new 2D adventure with a distinct look, titled Chronoscript: The Endless End. The game centres on a lost soul tasked with escaping the pages of an 'endless' storybook. Chronoscript is expected to be released in 2026.

14. Crimson Desert

The massive RPG adventure from Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert, was the next title to be featured. Fresh gameplay footage showcased the player character and a host of warriors he'll fight alongside on his journey. Alongside the footage, Pearl Abyss provided a release date: 19 March 2026.

15. Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers

The next reveal was a new addition to PlayStation's audio accessories: the Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers. These speakers, which will be released in 2026, can be placed anywhere around the player during a PC or PS5 gameplay session. They support 3D Audio and allow for seamless switching between PC, PS5, and the PlayStation Portal.

16. PlayStation Plus Roster Expands

Next, a wave of titles for the PlayStation Plus subscription service was revealed. Leading the charge is Alan Wake 2, set to arrive on the service on 7 October. Joining the collection are The Last Of Us Part II and two iconic fighting games from Bandai Namco: Tekken 3 and Soulcalibur III.

17. Gran Turismo 7

PlayStation announced that the Gran Turismo series has sold 100 million units globally since its debut. To celebrate the milestone, the next update for Gran Turismo 7, titled Spec III, will introduce two new race tracks, eight new vehicles, and additional content this December.

18. God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense

A new DualSense controller was unveiled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of God of War. The controller is entirely white, with a striking red stripe on the right side that is reminiscent of Kratos's famous markings.

19. Marvel's Wolverine

The final announcement from the State of Play was a first look at Marvel's Wolverine, the next superhero game from Insomniac Games. The incredibly gory gameplay was showcased alongside the announcement that Liam McIntyre will be voicing Wolverine.

A Glimpse into the Future

This State of Play has certainly delivered some of the most memorable reveals and updates in recent memory. With a varied lineup of games and new hardware, PlayStation has ensured there's something for every type of player to look forward to in the coming months and years.