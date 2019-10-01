The upsurge of news regarding the PS5 is apparently hinting that Sony might be officially unveiling the new home console soon. Meanwhile, Microsoft recently provided a new update for the Xbox One that adds Google Assistant support for hands-free operation.

Now, it seems that the next-generation PlayStation is about to get a similar function as suggested by leaked patent documents. Moreover, details reveal it can provide players with real-time information about the game they are playing.

Currently, the PS4 already supports voice commands, but in a limited fashion. Additionally, to enable this function, owners are required to have the PlayStation Camera accessory. It is not clearly indicated if the new PS5 interface will require a separate device in order to work, just like its predecessor. However, analysts believe that the feature is baked into the system by default.

The documentation confirms it will not be using Amazon or Google's platform for the PS5. Instead, it appears to be an exclusive voice-activated interface for Sony's game system only. According to BGR, the Japanese tech company filed the papers labelled Voice Help System Using Artificial Intelligence. For now, it has been assigned the name PlayStation Assist.

New patent suggests PlayStation Assist is Sony's answer to Alexa and Cortanahttps://t.co/xzfiVlb1G1 pic.twitter.com/XTJos73yHH — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) September 29, 2019

Information gleaned from the patent documents likewise offers an overview of its primary functions. To begin with, it seems to be designed as a real-time on-demand guide that will help out players during a game. PlayStation Assist will highlight important objectives and offer tips regarding various aspects of the title being played.

Furthermore, images of how the voice assistant might look like on the PS5 were also provided. A mock-up screenshot shows "The Elder Scrolls V: Skryim" as an example. The PlayStation Assist screen comes up with a picture of one of the first dragons the player encounters. To the right of the image is a corresponding guide on how to defeat this particular enemy.

Another illustration shows the PlayStation Assist on a smartphone, possibly via a companion app similar to the PS App for mobile devices. This time, the image is a map for "Horizon Zero Dawn" with information about the active questline and the player's current location relative to the in-game map. Sony has yet to make an official statement regarding the PS5 and its features. Therefore, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.