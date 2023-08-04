What a difference a year makes. Just last summer, Paris Saint-Germain were practically gloating after having convinced Kylian Mbappe to sign a two-year contract extension with an option for a third.

After just one season however, the Frenchman has decided not to take up the option, and PSG are furious over the player's possible ties with Spanish giants Real Madrid. As such, the club is reportedly planning to exact revenge on the 14-time European Champions.

Why is PSG so angry over Mbappe's transfer saga?

The Ligue 1 champions went through great lengths to convince Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes last summer. A lucrative deal plus a very important role in the club's sporting project convinced Mbappe to set aside his childhood dream of playing for Los Blancos, but not for long.

With PSG currently at a point where they need to rebuild their squad, Mbappe had been seen as one of the pillars of the team moving forward. However, his decision not to extend his contract to 2025 has made things complicated. This means that manager Luis Enrique won't be able to build a team around the prolific striker who plans to leave in twelve months.

What makes the impending departure sting even more is that Mbappe plans to leave on a free transfer once his current contract expires. This adds insult to injury especially after the player rejected a massive bid from Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal.

PSG plan to take revenge

PSG's owners are convinced that Mbappe is so confident because he already has an agreement in place with Real Madrid. Mbappe decided to let go of a massive opportunity to earn a fortune in Saudi Arabia, and has even stated that he could sit on the bench for an entire season before leaving next summer.

PSG executives are livid, and they are cooking up ways to retaliate. It was earlier reported that they plan to file a formal complaint against Real Madrid with UEFA and FIFA, but they also want to take action in the market.

According to Sport, PSG are hoping to ransack the Real Madrid squad by making offers to sign Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo and Nico Paz. None of the players are actually on the market, but PSG could potentially convince them to ask for an exit plan through offers that they can't refuse.

Real Madrid won't go on a bidding war with PSG, and it remains to be seen if a high enough offer can convince one of the players to budge.

Mammoth signing bonus waiting for Mbappe

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also not keen on splashing the cash on a transfer fee for Mbappe this summer since he will be available for free in just a year. If that happens, PSG will get nothing and they believe that the player has already agreed to a massive signing bonus instead.

It will leave PSG as the aggrieved party, with Mbappe earning a large chunk of what could have potentially been a transfer fee. Real Madrid would much rather pay a bonus to the player instead of paying the rival club.

PSG reportedly believe that this singing-on bonus could be as much as €160 million (£137.8 million). It seems like a large sum but Real Madrid would potentially still save a lot from PSG's £200 million asking price. After having already spent a significant amount this summer to sign Jude Bellingham, Florentino Perez will be keeping his wallet shut. He could potentially make a lowball bid at the very end of the transfer window, leaving PSG with no choice but to accept or lose the player for free in 2024.

The football world is waiting with bated breath for what will happen next, but it seems clear that Mbappe's relationship with PSG has taken a major blow.