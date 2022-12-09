"PUBG Mobile," one of the most popular mobile games in the market, has set a milestone in terms of revenue. Consumer spending in the game has reached a staggering $9 billion since the title's launch.

Data from mobile app-focused market intelligence and analytics firm Sensor Tower revealed that "PUBG Mobile" has been downloaded 1.1 billion times by App Store and Google Player users. The firm also revealed that gamers spent $5.2 million per day on average, according to Venture Beat.

The game was launched in March 2018, one year after its Steam PC beta launch. "PUBG Mobile" likely benefited as the first major PC-based battle royale on Steam. "Fortnite" launched around two weeks later on iOS.

Fortnite's departure from the App Store further benefited "PUBG Mobile." But it still faces healthy competition from the likes of "Free Fire" and other mobile native battle royales.

However, even "PUBG Mobile" is not immune from the recent downturn in the mobile games niche. The game was downloaded 104.4 million times, with total consumer spending of $1.6 billion for the first three quarters of 2022.

While both figures are impressive, they represent a decrease of around 27 per cent from year-ago levels. Sensor Tower data revealed that "PUBG Mobile" was downloaded 142 million times while gamer spending reached $2.2 billion in the first three quarters of 2021.

Data from "BattleGrounds Mobile India" (BGMI), the India-only version of the game, is now included in Sensor Tower's analysis. Various government bans have restricted the app's growth, and it is not currently available for download. Before the app was banned, "BGMI" was very popular in India and had already reached 100 million users.

"PUBG Mobile" is a free-to-play battle royale video game and the mobile game adaptation of "PUBG: Battlegrounds." It was developed by the Tencent Games division LightSpeed & Quantum Studio.