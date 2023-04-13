News that Meghan Marke will not be at King Charles III's coronation in London's Westminster Abbey on May 6 received mixed reactions with some expressing relief and others sharing their sympathies for the duchess.

A Sussex representative confirmed that only Prince Harry will be making the trip back to London to attend his father's coronation. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace also said, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6."

News about their attendance at the ceremony comes nine days after they missed the RSVP deadline on April 3. Since then, the public has taken to social media to share their thoughts on Meghan Markle's absence at the ceremony.

One shared relief writing, "What a relief," a second said, "I'm glad Meghan Markle is not attending the Coronation and will stay in California with her kids," and a third wrote, "Glad to hear Meghan Markle is staying away from the Coronation."

Meanwhile, there were those who applauded the Duchess of Sussex for staying in California where she could celebrate Prince Archie's birthday on May 6. The netizen wrote, "That's great! Let Archie's birthday be a non-stressful day - also very important to take care of one's mental well-being." Another said, "As she should. That's her baby" and a third commented, "Good for her."

It is unclear why the former "Suits" star decided not to attend the coronation. Others claimed she does not want to face the British public's scorn or have an awkward reunion with the royal family.

But "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie cited her son's birthday writing on Twitter, "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

The last time Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry in the U.K. was in September 2022 for some charity visits and to attend the funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II. They left the country as quietly as they arrived after the state funeral on Sept. 19.

As for Prince Harry, he previously shared his doubts that he will be invited to his father's coronation in an interview about his memoir "Spare" in January. But his spokesperson ultimately confirmed on March 4 that he received an email invite. Their children were reportedly not invited to the ceremony.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the Duke of Sussex had "no choice" but to attend and Meghan Markle staying home is "for the best." He told The Sun that the British public would not "miss" her.

"There's a very, very deep rift in the Royal Family. He's left it until three weeks before to tell them he'll be there. Frankly, Great Britain won't miss the fact Meghan won't be there. It's of course important to Charles that his son is there," he said adding, "All I can say is if they hadn't come, Harry and Meghan would appear totally isolated. It's King Charles' big day. He's been the longest-serving apprentice in history."

Meanwhile, fellow royal expert Adam Helliker called Meghan Markle rude for not accepting the coronation invite after King Charles III "went the extra mile to send a warm hand of friendship welcoming" her into the royal family. He also mentioned the fact that His Majesty walked the duchess down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.