Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, is a picture of good health even at 95 years of age. One of the reasons the monarch has aged so gracefully is that she follows the advice of her nutritionists and doctors, but she wasn't very happy when she was recently asked to drop her daily cocktail.

According to a report in Vanity Fair, the British monarch has been told by her doctors to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini. A family friend told the outlet that skipping the martini is "not really a big deal" for the nonagenarian as she is not a "big drinker," "but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."

As per various reports, the queen enjoys a gin cocktail in the morning, followed by a glass of wine or champagne with lunch, and another glass of champagne plus a dry martini in the evening. Her late cousin Margaret Rhodes said that the head of state has been known to drink a glass of champagne before bed as well. Meanwhile, her former chef Darren McGrady had to clarify that the monarch never has four drinks a day as claimed, and the few times she has a drink with dinner, it's a glass of her favourite German sweet wine.

However, the monarch will reportedly only have water and soft drinks from now on. A second source confirmed, "The alcohol has gone, her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible."

The report comes days after the monarch was seen walking with the assistance of a cane in public for the first time in 17 years. She had some extra support from the stick, as she and her daughter Princess Anne attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion.

The last time the mother-of-four used a walking stick in public was in 2003 when she was recovering from surgery in her right knee.