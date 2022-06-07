There are no photos to document the first meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and her great-granddaughter Lilibet. This is because according to insiders, the queen banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from taking pictures.

It is believed that Her Majesty finally met her namesake at Windsor Castle in the afternoon after the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2. However, the couple returned home to their Montecito mansion in California on Sunday without photos of the encounter, because the Queen refused to have a photographer around at that moment. There were reportedly also concerns that the couple would share the pictures with U.S. networks.

A source told The Sun that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had "wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen." But "they were told no chance" because it "was a private family meeting."

There are also no other details about the said meeting. The couple has not shared any more information and Buckingham Palace also refused to comment.

It is not known who among the senior royals, besides Queen Elizabeth II, saw Lilibet. The little royal celebrated her first birthday with a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on June 4. It is said that among those invited were her cousins, the three daughters of Zara Tindall, and also Peter Phillips' children.

Instead of a photo from Lilibet's first meeting with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a new picture of their daughter taken on her birthday. The candid snap showed the young royal on the grass wearing a blue and white dress and a ribbon adorning her blonde hair.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not stick around to wait for the Platinum Jubilee celebration to end on Sunday, June 5. They kept to their promise to keep a low profile. They skipped the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday and flew back home via a private jet, while the other royals watched the parade from Buckingham Palace. They also did not join the royals at a VIP reception at London's Guildhall after the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral.