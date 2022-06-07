Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet is all grown up in the new photo the couple released to mark her first birthday on June 4.

The proud parents celebrated their child's milestone with a picture that showed her sitting on the grass. The little one shows a striking resemblance to her father, with her eyes and strawberry blonde hair that stands out in her blue and white dress.

The candid shot was taken by the couple's long-time friend Misan Harriman, who was there at Lilibet's birthday party with his wife and children. He also shared a few more photos from the fun gathering.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Lilibet's birthday in the U.K. at Frogmore Cottage. According to their spokesperson, they invited close friends and family to a "casual, intimate backyard picnic." It was reportedly "very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."

The representative told People that Harriman took the "candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today." For the intimate gathering, the couple had the help of Baker Claire Ptak from East London's Violet Bakery to bake a special cake for their daughter. Ptak also made the couple's wedding cake in May 2018.

In celebrating Lilibet's birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked for donations to World Central Kitchen (WCK). Their request was met with great response.

The representative said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor." They were also "amazed to learn that people around the world made donations" that amounted to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in their daughter's honour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished to "extended their gratitude to all who have shown support for the organisation, which is especially near to their hearts."

Aside from Harriman, it is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also invited a few of Lilibet's cousins from the royal family side. Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1, were there as well as Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.