Queen Elizabeth II reportedly once decided to end a state banquet early as it was her time to go to bed.

George Osborne, former chancellor of the United Kingdom, recently revealed that the British monarch had approached him at a dinner she hosted in May 2011 for the United States President Barack Obama, and expressed her wish to end the gathering. According to a report in Insider, Osborne revealed the anecdote during a talk with Lord Ed Vaizey, a former Tory member of Parliament and minister, hosted by the Old Pauline Club, an association for alumni of St. Paul's School.

He reportedly told the audience: "I was at a banquet — the state banquet in Britain for Barack Obama. And the Queen came up to me and said: 'Will you tell the president it's late and I want to go to bed.'"

Osborne added that he then looked over to see the-then POTUS enjoying himself and having drinks with his friends, and felt nervous about telling him to leave. He recalled, "Barack Obama was having a great time, kind of knocking back vodka martinis with his mates, and I was like, 'Oh, my god, I'm going to be the person that has to go and tell him to go home.'" Osborne did not reveal if he was able to complete his task.

The state banquet was a part of Obama's first state visit to Britain, a three-day trip that was only the third by a US president to the UK in 100 years. He along with his wife and US first lady Michelle Obama were welcomed to Buckingham Palace by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, after which they had a meeting with the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

At the banquet held in his honour, the Queen told Obama, "Your visit to this country inevitably reminds us of our shared history, our common language, and our strong intellectual and cultural links. It also reminds us that your country twice came to the rescue of the free and democratic world when it was facing military disaster."

"On each occasion, after the end of those destructive wars, the generosity of the United States made a massive contribution to our economic recovery," she said, finishing her speech with a toast to the "special relationship" between the US and the UK.