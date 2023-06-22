Queen Camilla attended Royal Ascot on Wednesday in a familiar-looking pink ensemble. She repurposed the Anna Valentine coat dress she wore for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018.

The 75-year-old made her grand entrance with King Charles III in a horse-drawn carriage in the Royal Procession. She stepped down wearing the same pastel-colored dress and three-strand pearl necklace with a pink stone in the center that she wore to the Sussexes' nuptials.

However, she changed the headwear. Instead of the pink feathered hat she wore to the wedding, she opted for a wide-brimmed beige hat by Philip Treacy at Royal Ascot. During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, the guests were asked to wear outfits in pastel hues.

The duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, was in a mint green dress with white floral prints which she paired with a minimalist white handbag. Kate Middleton was in a light yellow dress and even King Charles III recycled an old grey morning suit by Anderson & Sheppard, which has been stored in his closet since 1984.

According to People, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful had once asked the royal if he had thought of wearing something new for the royal wedding. The monarch had replied that he has considered it but wanted to try the suit nonetheless.

King Charles III told Enninful, "But in the case of that particular morning coat, as long as I can go on getting into it, I only wear it a few times a year, in the summer, so obviously you want to keep those sorts of things going."

His Majesty added that if he could not fit into the suit then he would have to have something new made. But he did not think that it would make a lot of difference if he wore it saying, "But I'm not sure quite how radically different they can be at my age."

Royal Ascot runs for five days and on the first day of the event, Queen Camilla wore a custom white suit from Dior which she paired with a cream-coloured hat and pearl earrings. Interestingly, the choice to wear something from the luxury French fashion house comes a day after Dior denied claims of its partnership with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to rumours, the "Suits" star was in talks to become the new face of Dior and that it was part of her talent agency WME's plan to reinvent her image following the end of her contract with Spotify.

But a spokesperson for the couple said there is no truth to the claims. A representative for Dior also denied the rumours saying it is "nonplussed as to how the story came about." The company is also not in talks to sign Prince Harry as a brand ambassador after he sported a Dior suit to his court appearances in London in March and in June for his privacy case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Netizens claimed that Queen Camilla wearing the white Dior piece is a subtle dig at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Likewise, an unnamed insider claimed that the royals sighed with relief over the couple's absence at Royal Ascot saying, "The gossip in the royal enclosure was how happy everyone was that Meghan and Harry weren't here."

Over the first days of Royal Ascot, spectators saw prominent members of the British Royal Family including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Mike and Zara Tindall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton. Likewise, Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Prince Edward and Sophie were at the racing event.