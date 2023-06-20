Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have long been seen on numerous occasions wearing Dior for their public engagements. But contrary to rumours, she is not signing with the luxury brand to become the "new face of the company."

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Page Six that there is no truth to the claims. Likewise, a Dior source said that the company is "nonplussed as to how the story came about."

The Telegraph's royal correspondent Victoria Ward also took to Twitter to refute the claims writing, "The Duchess of Sussex is not in talks to sign a deal with Dior, sources insist. They say there is no truth to the claims that she will partner with the French fashion house. They prev denied that a deal between Harry and Dior was in the offing after he wore the label."

The Duchess of Sussex is not in talks to sign a deal with Dior, sources insist. They say there is no truth to the claims that she will partner with the French fashion house. They prev denied that a deal between Harry and Dior was in the offing after he wore the label — Victoria Ward (@victoria_ward) June 19, 2023

The rumour started after the Daily Mail writer Caroline Graham claimed that the former "Suits" star is "on the brink of signing a major deal with the French couture house." The deal is reportedly part of her talent agency WME's efforts to "reinvent" her image following the end of her contract with Spotify.

She cited a well-known Beverly Hills socialite who said, "Meghan is all anyone is talking about. There have been rumours for weeks that she's about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive."

The insider claimed that if Meghan Markle "pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season."

Spotify and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Audio company announced the end of their partnership last week and called it a "mutual" decision. In the end, the streamer did not renew their first and only podcast series "Archetypes" after just one season. The couple reportedly did not receive the full payment for the reported $20 million deal that they signed up for in 2020 because of a lack of output.

"We knew the Spotify announcement was coming. It might be a shock to everyone else but we've been working on the rebranding of Meghan for weeks," a source at WME told Graham.

The insider added that the Duchess of Sussex is in good hands with WME's powerhouse agent Ari Emanuel as he "is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money." Emanuel is said to be "excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms."

As for the label, Prince Harry wore a three-piece Dior suit for King Charles III's coronation on May 6. He opted for the same brand during an appearance in London's High Court in March and again in June for his privacy case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, has worn the label on several occasions including the christening of Prince Archie in the U.K. in 2019. She also paired a broad-brimmed black Dior hat with her all-black Stella McCartney ensemble when she attended Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Sept. 19, 2022, and covered her pregnant belly with a kaftan-inspired Dior gown when she joined Prince Harry for a reception at the British ambassador's residence in Morocco.

The Duchess was also dressed in a vintage Dior coat during Lena Tindall's christening and wore Dior's D-Moi' Pump on the first day of the Invictus Games in The Hague in September 2022. Likewise, the duchess chose a navy boatneck Dior dress for the centenary of the Royal Air Force in 2018. Suffice it to say that she is an obvious fan of the fashion house.