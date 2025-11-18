KEY POINTS Billy Bob Thornton says his marriage to Angelina Jolie was 'one of the greatest times' of his life.

Billy Bob Thornton is reflecting with warmth and honesty on one of Hollywood's most unforgettable romances. The Oscar-winning actor, now 70, says his whirlwind marriage to Angelina Jolie remains one of the most meaningful chapters of his life, even though the myths surrounding their relationship continue to follow them more than twenty years later.

Thornton, who stars in the new Paramount series Landman, spoke about their relationship in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The pair met on the set of Pushing Tin and married in 2000, beginning a love story that captivated Hollywood. Their marriage lasted only three years, but the bond between them never truly faded.

'Angelina and I had a great time together,' he said. 'That was one of the greatest times of my life. She and I are still very, very close friends.'

A Relationship Marked by Love and Contrasting Lives

When Thornton and Jolie filed for divorce in 2002, the split was notably gentle. Thornton says they parted ways with kindness, understanding that their lives were moving in different directions.

'We had a really civilised breakup,' he said. Jolie, who was 25 at the time, was becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses after her Oscar win for Girl, Interrupted. Thornton, already an acclaimed actor, writer and director, noticed how quickly public fascination shifted.

'When we met, I was the more famous one,' he said. 'And then when we got together, for some reason, people and the media became very interested in celebrity couples. That seems to be a very popular thing.'

The constant attention was often overwhelming. 'We could not go anywhere,' he said. 'And anything we said became sound bites.'

The Real Story Behind the Blood Vial Rumour

One of the most talked-about legends from their time together is the rumour that they wore vials of each other's blood around their necks. The story dominated tabloids for years and became one of Hollywood's strangest myths. Thornton once again clarified what actually happened.

'We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them,' he explained. 'That is a romantic little idea, and that is all that was. But by the time it is over, we are vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other's blood, and this kind of stuff.'

Jolie has echoed the same explanation in previous interviews, saying the necklaces were symbolic keepsakes that were widely misunderstood.

A Bond That Never Truly Faded

Despite their short but intense marriage, both Thornton and Jolie have continued to speak kindly about each other. In a 2008 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jolie said: 'I still love him dearly and think the world of him, and I'm proud to have been his wife for a time.'

She added: 'I do not believe in regrets. It is a dangerous habit to get into.'

Thornton, who has been married six times and has four children, says he still looks back on that chapter with appreciation. Reflecting on the scrutiny they faced, he often jokes: 'At least I was trying.'

A Hollywood Love Story That Still Captures the Imagination

Today, both actors have moved forward in their lives and careers. Jolie continues her work in film and global humanitarian efforts, while Thornton is happily married to Connie Angland. Yet their relationship remains a defining moment in early 2000s pop culture.

Part romance, part tabloid sensation and part misunderstood legend, the Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton love story remains one of Hollywood's most iconic pairings. And Thornton's recent reflections reveal that beneath the headlines and myths were two people who genuinely cared for each other and still share a lasting friendship.