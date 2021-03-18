Queen Elizabeth II has been in "constant crisis meetings" since her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired. She also recently reunited with her husband Prince Philip, who was kept protected from the full extent of the crisis as he recovered in the hospital.

Buckingham Palace is battling racism allegations amongst several strong accusations levelled against them by Harry and Meghan. The queen is also actively involved in the meetings about damage control, and "barely had any time to herself since the interview," a source told Us Weekly.

As per the report, the 94-year-old has not watched the interview herself, but palace aides have "thoroughly briefed" her on the claims made about the royal family. The insider said: "The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this."

"She's trying to be understanding and see things from Harry's perspective, but the allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest. The interview has wreaked havoc on the royal family," the insider added.

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that the family is "very keen" to make sure that Prince Philip who was in the hospital when the interview aired is "not aware of the full extent" of the interview. Though the widespread coverage makes it "impossible for him to completely avoid it, efforts were made to protect him from the full force of the fallout," reports Mail Online.

Nicholl added that the family is "relieved" to have him back at home but still "deeply concerned about his health." The Duke of Edinburgh recently came out of the hospital after 28 nights, his longest stay ever.

Harry and Meghan as well as CBS were being called on to postpone the interview in the wake of the royal's health crisis, and Meghan's friend and CBS anchor Gayle King recently revealed that they would have done so if the worst happened. "If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time," King told a caller during her Sirius XM show "Gayle King in the House," noting that the interview was done and scheduled before he went into the hospital.