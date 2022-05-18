According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth II should reconsider not inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Platinum Jubilee,

Tina Brown, author of "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth, and the Turmoil," claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's balcony appearance may actually benefit the reputation of the royal family. Contrary to reports that it may make scandalous headlines, she said it would be a "positive thing."

She acknowledged that the 37-year-old "has a habit of rattling them (Royal Family)." But shared that "at the same time, there is a desire to have Harry back."

"I believe deep down, I think they need him actually. I think, at this moment, to have Harry on the balcony would be a positive thing," she said in an interview with "60 Minutes Australia."

The biographer said it would still be a positive thing even after all that he has said about the royals. He previously accused his father, Prince Charles of letting him suffer after Princess Diana's death in his interview for "The Me You Can't See" documentary. He and Meghan Markle also accused a senior royal of being racist in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

"This is still a family and Harry has a great deal to offer. That's kind of what the family feel about Harry is that, he is a handful. But at the same time he also has a lot of charisma and a big emotional connection with people you've spent a great deal of your professional life," Brown explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be part of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations from June 2 to 5. They confirmed that they will join the royal family along with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months old.

They will not be part of the royal lineup who will watch the RAF flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Instead, only working royals will be there with Queen Elizabeth II. The couple's biographer, Omid Scobie, said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never wanted to be part of the momentous balcony appearance and only wished to join other family events.