Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. earlier in June with their children to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But, it is said that they were left angry when Queen Elizabeth II refused to have them on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The celebration brought only the senior working royals to the balcony with the monarch during the RAF flypast. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Prince Andrew --who tested positive for COVID-19 -- and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were not included.

However, according to investigative journalist Tom Bower, the couple hoped they would be allowed on the Buckingham Palace balcony. He said, during a recent appearance on "Lorraine" to promote his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. feeling "defeated."

Bower shared, "I think they thought they could blackmail the Royal Family into forcing them onto the balcony, giving them a huge profile which they needed for their Netflix documentary, which is essential to their financial income."

Read more Prince Harry vented anger at Queen over Jubilee role snub on TV, says author

He continued, "For once, finally, the royal family especially Charles and William planned it so that they could come but under the terms which didn't give them what they wanted."

Bower claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have gone back to America feeling "very chagrined" and "very annoyed that they didn't get the exposure they wanted," especially with Queen Elizabeth II.

He added, "I think it was finally, they got the message. But I think they went back angry."

The author suspected that the 37-year-old might even include their experience at the Jubilee in his upcoming memoir. He thinks Prince Harry will use his book to get his "revenge" on his family.

On the other hand, it is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to keep a low profile during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They only had one public appearance during the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have been on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the RAF flypast, but they watched the Trooping the Colour parade from one of its offices.