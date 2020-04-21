The 98-year-old Prince Philip released an official statement about coronavirus pandemic while he in self-isolation with his wife Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The statement was issued via social media in praise of keyworkers who are tirelessly and fearlessly working in the frontline against the global crisis COVID-19.

The message from Duke of Edinburgh comes as we approach World Immunisation Week, this week. Releasing his statement on the palace's official Instagram account The Royal Family, the prince appreciated the "vital and urgent work" being done by medical professionals, health workers, scientists, and researchers. He went on to thank everyone for working as public essential services workers who are keeping the country functional and keep our life going. The message also included a picture of the prince, who retired from public duties in August 2017. He has been associated with 780 organisations and has been in public service since 1952.

"As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19," he said in the statement. Read the full statement here.

World Immunisation Week is a global public health campaign initiated by WHO in an attempt to raise awareness about the importance of immunisation against preventable diseases across the globe. It is celebrated in the last week of April every year since 2012. This year, it will be celebrated from April 24 to April 30.

As for Prince Philip, he is currently residing with the queen in their ancestral Berkshire home since late March as suggested by the UK government ahead of the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The queen will be turning 94 on Tuesday. However, the head of the state has cancelled her milestone birthday plans due to the global health crisis.

According to CNN, there will be no traditional royal gun salute for the first time in 68 years of her reign. She is expected to connect with her family through phone and video calls, privately. In addition, the monarch has also called off Trooping the Colour, the centuries-old ceremony that is organised in June to celebrate the official birthday of the sovereign.