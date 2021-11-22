Queen Elizabeth II did not want to miss special occasions with the family even if it means stepping out of Windsor Castle to join the christening of her two great-grandchildren August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall.

It is said that the family was worried that she would not be able to join the ceremony because she missed the Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 14. She had to pull out of the service because of a sprained back. But it seems the 95-year old is has recovered after she returned to her official duties last week.

Then on Sunday, she joined the family in celebrating her two great-grandsons' christening at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park, Berkshire. Photos from The Sun showed Her Majesty dressed in a lime green dress as she sat in the backseat of a dark green Range Rover. She was reportedly determined to attend the ceremony and told palace courtiers about her decision.

So good to see her doing well,& out and about. Glad she made it to the christenings of her great grand kids. God bless HMTQ ❤ — The real Lunmsy (@Lunmsy) November 21, 2021

#QueenElizabeth attends great-grandsons' double christening amid back sprain battle: Relief as British monarch, 95, turns up to Windsor chapel for baptism after fears she'd stayed away on doctor's ordershttps://t.co/PcfGCKio7u — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) November 21, 2021

Meanwhile, proud parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrived for their son August's christening together. The princess looked lovely in a white silk dress and her husband in a suit and tie. Zara Tindall, on the other hand, arrived for her child's baptism in a separate vehicle from her husband, Mike Tindall.

Princess Eugenie's in-laws George and Nicola Brooksbank also attended the event as well as Zara's brother, Peter Philips. The family reportedly gathered at the Royal Lodge after the ceremony to celebrate the joint christening. It is unclear if Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were there too. The Duke of York is keeping a low profile as he faces allegations of sexual abuse from former Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall welcomed their children just a month apart. August was born on Feb. 9 while Lucas on March 21. This is the first child for the princess and the third, but the first son, for Mike and Zara Tindall, who are already parents to daughters Mia, 7, and Lena, 3.

The joint christening comes after Queen Elizabeth II made her first in-person engagement from Windsor Castle on Nov. 17. She met with General Sir Nick Carter, the chief of the Defence Staff.