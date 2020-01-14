On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II held a crisis meeting with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles at Sandringham estate to discuss the future role of Sussexes in the royal family. The queen released an unusual and personal statement and agreed with regret that she will allow a "transition period" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as per their desire.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Meghan Markle, who flew to Canada just a day after the big bombshell announcement leaving her husband behind to confront the royal family, was supposed to join in the discussion through a conference call. However, things did not go as planned. Daily Mail's editor-at-large Richard Kay revealed a few insider details of the meeting.

According to Kay, the Duchess of Sussex was prohibited from "dialling in on the meeting from Vancouver." As per the palace officials, the decision was made in order to protect the palace's privacy because there is no way to find out "who else might be listening" to the discussion.

The meeting that came hard on the heels of Meghan and Harry's announcement of "stepping back" from royal duties. The queen gathered the seniors of the family in what is described by an insider as a "highly confidential family discussion, not a conference call."

As for Harry, he reportedly arrived at Sandringham estate, Norfolk, two hours early before the scheduled timing in hopes of having a one-to-one-meeting with his grandmother. Meanwhile, it is said that the queen is "deeply disappointed with him and Markle." In her statement, she is open and regrets about the situation. Nevertheless, she has promised full support to Sussexes and "transition period" to the royal couple.

Meanwhile, the report suggests that Prince Charles has urged Harry to consider that he would not have "unlimited resources" as he plans to carve out his new life. The queen's staff and private secretaries have been commanded to come up with a quick solution defining the couple's role in the family.

After the meeting, the 93-year-old monarch released a statement: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," it said. Read the full statement here.