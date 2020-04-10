Every year on the Thursday before Easter, the ruler on the British throne rewards people over 70 years with specially-minted coins known as Maundy money- named for the day in the Christian calendar. The tradition has been followed for centuries without any fail, despite wars and other adverse circumstances.

However, as coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe, the annual gathering which honours the pensioners – a man and a woman for each year of the Sovereign's life recognising their service to their churches and communities, will be cancelled for the first time.

Even though Queen Elizabeth II won't be able to hold the ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, she found a way to honour the senior citizens with Maundy money. Instead of handing them the coins in person, the British monarch has sent the money in small presentations to the 188 people who were supposed to receive the amount at the annual ceremony.

Today is Maundy Thursday â›ªï¸. At the annual Royal Maundy Service, The Queen distributes specially-minted money to pensioners from across the UK.



The service commemorates Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper. pic.twitter.com/ZuagewMVRg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2020

The 93-year-old, who is in self-isolation at the Windsor castle, sent the gift in ceremonial red and white leather purses by Royal Mail. Apart from the ceremonial coin, the purses carried a letter from the queen that read: "I have great pleasure in sending you the Maundy Gift which, unfortunately, I am unable to distribute to you personally at the Royal Maundy Service in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Thursday, 9th April. This ancient Christian ceremony, which reflects Jesus's instruction to his Disciples to love one another, is a call to the service of others, something that has been at the centre of my life. I believe it is a call to service for all of us."

The monarch said she considers the ceremony one of her most rewarding duties as a Sovereign, and added: "I know that you, as a Recipient of this year's Maundy Gift, will be as deeply disappointed as I am that it is not going ahead, while understanding the necessary decision in the current circumstances."

"However, this should not mean your invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed, and I am sending this Maundy Gift to thank you for your Christian service," the mother-of-four wrote, adding best wishes to the recipients for Easter.

The Maundy coins are legal tender in principle, like Scottish banknotes, but seldom in practice, and thus are more valuable to collectors than to shopkeepers. The annual service reportedly began in 600AD and the special coins have kept much the same form for the last three and a half centuries, reports Yorkshire Post.

The coins still bear the portrait of the monarch that was designed for her coronation in 1953, but the image on ordinary coins has changed four times since.