Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend an annual meeting with the local Women's Institute in Sandringham on Thursday afternoon. However, the 93-year-old monarch was forced to cancel the event due to a health issue.

According to BBC, Queen Rlizabeth II was supposed to meet with the Sandringham branch of Women Institute at West Newton Village Hall situated in Norfolk in the afternoon. She had to make last-minute changes in her plan because she was reportedly "not feeling up to it."

The news was disclosed by a member of the queen's security to the attendees who arrived at the venue of the meeting. Nevertheless, royal followers are assured that there is nothing to be worried about.

According to Daily Mail, this happens to be the queen and Women Institute's annual engagement that takes place every year over tea and cakes while they listen to a speech. This year, the speech was made by BBC newsreader Huw Edwards.

It seems the change in plans occurred at the very last moment because she pulled out of it 30 minutes before the event started. Later, however, Buckingham Palace confirmed it to the aforementioned publication that the queen is suffering cold and there isn't "no cause for alarm."

The queen has been a part of the WI group since 1943 when she was still a princess. Every year she spends her winter break at Sandringham estate in Norfolk. During this time, every year, Sandringham wing of WI holds a meeting and the queen, who is the president of the organisation, is always in attendance. This is one of the many patronages she took over from the Queen Mother.

The queen missing out engagement is a rare occurrence. It is said to be the first time since December 2016 when she had to miss the traditional Christmas Day church service due to cold.

"It was "daunting and exciting in equal measure" to have been invited to talk at the event, Edward said ahead of the meeting.

"I'm not quite decided yet on what the ultimate message will be but I'd like to talk a little bit about the business I'm in and the way it's changed over the years and what the challenges are now in terms of journalism and broadcasting," he added.