The royal calendar has been receiving one blow after the other due to the coronavirus pandemic that has spread all across the globe. The latest royal event to be cancelled is the Order of the Garter service that was due to take place on Monday, June 15.

The Order of the Garter service takes place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. But, the chapel is closed till Tuesday, June 30 and hence this year's church service will not take place, Hello reports.

The annual service witnesses Queen Elizabeth II being joined by her family. This apart hundreds of people also gather on the streets of Windsor to see Garter Knights walking through the grounds of Windsor Castle. These knights are dressed in their blue velvet robes and black velvet hats with white plumes.

The queen is sovereign of the Garter, and senior members of the British royal family like Prince Charles, Prince William, and 24 knights are chosen in recognition of their work. Membership in the Order is limited and the knights are personally chosen by the monarch.

These include people who are honoured for their public office, who have contributed in a way to national life or who have served the sovereign personally. Some names are Marshal of the RAF, Lord Stirrup, and former Prime Ministers Sir John Major and Sir Winston Churchill.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in March that the queen's official birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour to take place on Saturday, June 13 has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance," a statement released by the Palace read.

The queen's actual birthday is on Sunday, April 21. But, official celebrations to mark the sovereign's birthday is held on another day, when the royal's birth date is not in the summer.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Maundy Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the Buckingham Palace royal garden parties, and the Japanese state visit have already been cancelled. The weekly Changing of the Guard at the royal palaces is also not taking place, while Princess Beatrice's wedding reception at Buckingham Palace gardens has also been cancelled.