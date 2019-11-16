Queen Elizabeth II just cancelled her royal engagement to Cheshire for Thursday, November 28. However, it is not clear why the monarch cancelled the engagement scheduled for later this month.

The news of Queen Elizabeth II cancelling her engagement to the county in northwest England has been confirmed by the royal family's diary, Hello reports.

In June 2018, the queen and Meghan Markle travelled to Cheshire for a joint engagement. The duo opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester's Storyhouse Theatre. They then attended a lunch at Chester Town Hall as guests of the city council.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the queen was paying private home visits to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to help them cope with the pressures of royal life. Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said that the courtiers confirmed that the nonagenarian royal "often drives around to see the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home when she is at nearby Windsor Castle."

The 93-year-old has regularly been visiting Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle where Harry and Meghan live.

This news comes close on the heels of the news that Harry and Meghan along with their son Archie won't be attending this year's Christmas celebrations along with their extended family at Sandringham.

Meanwhile, earlier Harry and Meghan had opened up about their hardships and struggles, being under constant media scrutiny. They made the emotional revelation in the ITV documentary, titled, "Meghan & Harry: An African Journey".

Palmer added that the queen disagrees with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "approach to some of the coverage."

After the news of Harry and Meghan's emotional crisis, it was reported that the Duchess of Cambridge offered to advice her sister-in-law on how to deal with media scrutiny. She was concerned about their well-being and also reportedly wanted to end any kind of conflicts between the royal siblings – Princes William and Harry.

Besides, even Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall also came out as a strong support system for the couple. The wife of Prince Charles was reportedly not aware of what the royal couple was going through.

Harry and Meghan opened up about the difficulties they faced as new parents. "It's hard. I don't think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand ... but when I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life,'" the duchess confessed.