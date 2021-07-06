Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was initially supposed to have a different name, but it was changed because her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II did not approve of it.

When the Duke and the Duchess of York welcomed their eldest child in August 1988, they waited two weeks before sharing her name with the public for the same reason. According to a report in The Mirror, this was because the Queen thought the name they first picked was "too yuppie."

Senior members of the British royal family are expected to follow a few protocols before selecting the names of their children. One of the traditions is to tell the Queen about the name and check if she is happy with it, which Prince Andrew also did being her second son and a senior royal.

Though it may sound intimidating, the process is just an "informal chat" where the monarch gives her blessings to the new member of the family. The Queen doesn't usually raise any objection to the suggestions, but she was not sure when Fergie had her heart set on naming her daughter Princess Annabel.

The mother-of-four then suggested the name Beatrice, seemingly inspired by the name of Queen Victoria's youngest daughter. Beatrice's full name is Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, with her middle names paying tribute to her grandmother and great-grandmother.

Beatrice is herself expecting her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in just a few days. Her younger sister Eugenie also welcomed her first child, a son named August, with husband Jack Brooksbank in February this year. They gave August the middle name Philip as a tribute to the royal tot's great-grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away around two months after the birth.

The Queen welcomed two other great-grandchildren this year. Her eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall welcomed her third child, son Lucas, with husband Mike Tindall in May. Meanwhile, her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child last month.

Harry and Meghan sparked a huge controversy when they named their daughter Lilibet Diana, the first name being the Queen's childhood name which she coined for herself as she had difficulty pronouncing Elizabeth in her childhood. While the Sussexes claimed that they had taken the permission of the monarch before taking the name closest to her, palace sources claimed that they had merely informed her about their decision.