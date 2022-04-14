Queen Elizabeth II is believed to be terribly upset at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to go to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

The games will take place over the course of one week from April 16 to 22 at The Hague. The Duchess of Sussex has confirmed that she will be there for the first few days with the Duke of Sussex, including the opening ceremony. They will have a crew and cameras along as the event will be filmed for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary "Heart of Invictus."

The couple's decision to travel to Europe has reportedly hurt Queen Elizabeth II because they were not there at Prince Philip's memorial on March 29. It is deemed to be a "snub" to the 95-year-old who attended the Thanksgiving service using a walking stick and with Prince Andrew as her escort.

Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Her Majesty, as well as the rest of the British royals, are "deeply hurt" by the snub. She told The Sun, "We saw the queen, you can't help but feel desperately sorry for her, she would have loved to have Harry there for the day."

"I just think it's unbelievable," she added and even claimed that Prince Harry has "been somewhat brainwashed to hate his family."

The Duke of Sussex had announced that he would not be able to attend Prince Philip's memorial. He did not say why but promised to see his grandmother soon at another time.

It is speculated that his refusal to return home has something to do with his security fears while in the U.K. His spokesperson previously revealed that he is "unable to return home" without police protection. He has also been denied the ability to pay for his security using his own money by the Home Office.

However, his visit to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games did not come without criticism. Prince Harry has been accused of snubbing the royals when he chose to attend the games over Prince Philip's memorial, where he could have received the security allotted to his family given it was a family gathering. There are even speculations that he will not pay Queen Elizabeth II a visit while he is in Europe.