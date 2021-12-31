It is said that Queen Elizabeth II was left upset over an important word missing from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's message on their Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their annual festive greeting on Twitter on Dec. 23 with the help of the charity organisation Team Rubicon. In it, the couple shared their family portrait which showed them relaxed and happy with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. It was the first time the public saw a glimpse of their six-month-old daughter since her birth on June 4.

They accompanied the photo with a simple yet meaningful message which read, "Happy Holidays. This year we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama and Papa' and Lili made us a family."

We're grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families to the US. This generous donation will help the transition of families into new communities. https://t.co/vBKyU92YoF pic.twitter.com/H0DqCvJuZd — Team Rubicon (@TeamRubicon) December 23, 2021

Speaking on his Youtube channel, royal commentator Neal Sean claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used "Happy Holidays" on their Christmas card. This has reportedly left the British royal family "rather confused" because it does not represent the duke. He claimed that Queen Elizabeth II may have been left dismayed with the missing "Christmas" word.

"As we all know, Prince Harry was born a British prince, and there's nothing more sacred to Her Majesty than her Christian faith, and this particular time of year, she holds with great affection. In fact, it was one of the most favourite times of the year for her majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh," Sean explained.

He added, "So you can imagine I'm suspecting her dismay at the Christmas greeting which was on the card. Now I'm told this phrase 'Happy Holidays' is very much a Californian slang."

The royal expert also commented on the family picture which he described as that of a "seemingly very happy family." He shared, "Some people have said that this is very akin to the late great Princess Diana, the way she was holding her youngest son, Prince Harry. And again, why not if that's what you want to do."

Sean said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance in the Christmas card suggests a move toward a non-royal lifestyle. He said the Duke of Sussex in ripped jeans is "not exactly the best look" for someone who is a member of the British royal family. He claimed the royals may have felt "a little bit of confusion, dismay, and at points despairing" over the festive greeting.