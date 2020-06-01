Queen Elizabeth has been making use of the Windsor Home Park to stay active as she isolates with husband Prince Philip at the Windsor Castle amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the queen, took to "The Royal Family" Twitter account to share pictures of the 94-year-old riding a 14-year-old horse in Windsor premises.

"The Queen is pictured riding Fern - a 14 year old Fell Pony - in Windsor Home Park this weekend," the pictures were captioned. The palace also spoke about the love the British monarch holds for breeding, riding and racing horses, and shared a series of throwback pictures of Queen Elizabeth II with her horses over the years.

"Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing," the palace captioned the throwback pictures giving the photo courtesy to Press Association.

The queen learned horseriding at the age of three, and takes personal interest in the preparation of royal horses for the races. She was given her first horse, a Shetland pony, when she was just four-years-old.

She is also a regular at the annual Windsor Horse Show, and 2020 was the first year she missed attending the show in person since its establishment in 1943, as it was held virtually this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The mother-of-four is also likely to miss the Royal Ascot, which is still set to take place later this month, but will not be open to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The monarch is not the only British royal who is a proud horse lover. Her only daughter, Princess Anne, became the first royal to compete in the Olympics by riding in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Games in Montreal.

Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of the queen, became the first royal to win an Olympic medal when she won a silver as a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team in the 2012 Olympics. She also became the director of the Cheltenham Racecourse earlier this year.