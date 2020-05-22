Queen Elizabeth II is a proud lover of horses and ponies and has had a keen interest in them from an early age. The queen, who learned horse riding at the mere age of three, was recently spotted riding horseback on the grounds of Windsor at the age of 94.

Not only has Queen Elizabeth II been riding horses for more than nine decades now, but she also actively participates in horse races, putting her own horses up in competition. Therefore, it came as a disappointment to the longest-reigning British monarch when she couldn't attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in person this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, the mother-of-four must have been rejoiced by learning that her horses emerged victorious in this year's race which is closed for the public and being telecast for fans. The monarch had six entries in the Showing Classes and was the outright winner in two — Class 2 for Cleveland Bays, which she won with Wyevale Harry ridden by Matthew Powers and Class 19 the Side Saddle, which she won with Stardust ridden by Katie Jerram-Hunnable, reports Hello.

This year's race marks the first time that the queen has missed the show ever since its launch in 1943, however, it is expected that she saw the virtual event which aired from May 13 to May 17.

The queen's youngest son and daughter-in-law, Prince Edward and Countess Sophie, are the vice presidents for the Royal Windsor Horse Show. In a recent virtual interview with the show's commentator Nick Brooks-Ward, Sophie Wessex had made a rare comment about her mother-in-law's fondness for horses and ponies.

"Going back to the Queen's winners, I mean certainly I think for her, but also as a family and also anyone that comes it's in her garden and the home team are taking part just as much and she absolutely adores," the 55-year-old said, adding that the monarch "loves all her horses and her ponies and loves to see them being shown," and also takes "such a personal interest in them."

"We're always really hoping, whenever we bump into her, it's a question, sort of, you know, 'how many winners?' and she always has a huge big smile on her face when she's had a place, which is fantastic," the mother-of-two continued.