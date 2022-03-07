Queen Elizabeth II will not be around for all the events happening during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations because of her frail health.

The 95-year old went through a series of health scares in the past months that prompted her to miss out on a lot of public engagements. Aside from her hospitalisation in October last year, she also caught COVID-19 last month. She only had cold-like symptoms but the palace does not want to risk her having to go through something serious again. They do not want a repeat of last year's health concerns.

As such, the British monarch will miss much of the events during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English told Palace Confidential that palace aides are now more focused on the queen's health.

She said, "The conversations they're having now around the Queen and the Jubilee are very different to the conversations they were having a year ago."

English continued, "A year ago they expected her to be front and centre at everything, attending every event and that definitely is no longer the case."

She said Queen Elizabeth II is expected to attend the "big keynote events around the Jubilee in the run-up to it and over and the four-day bank holiday weekend." However, the monarch "definitely won't be attending everything."

"I'm told please don't let that be a cause for alarm. It's a simple fact of life at 95, you wake up with aches and pains you didn't have the day before. If she gets a cold, it will maybe knock her out of circulation a little bit longer than it would have done a year ago."

English added, "These are celebrations of her historic anniversary and she will definitely be seen but just be warned it won't be quite as much as we had hoped."

The Platinum Jubilee celebration will be a four-day event to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, which she marked on Feb. 6 this year with a special announcement. She announced that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles is crowned as king.