Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must make time to return to the U.K. and see Queen Elizabeth II before it is too late.

Royal biographer Tom Bower shared his fears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would come to regret not visiting Her Majesty soon. He said her recent health scare should be a sign that the couple needs to reunite with their family across the pond. They have yet to introduce Lilibet, nine months, to the family and reunite them with Archie, 2, whom the royals last saw when he was just 10 months old.

Prince Harry is expected to return home for Prince Philip's memorial service in April. But there are doubts he will take Meghan Markle and their children with him when he comes home for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Read more Prince Harry told it would be 'to his credit' if he misses Queen's Platinum Jubilee

"The next few months will be the ultimate test for Harry, the ultimate dilemma. He insists he adores his grandmother, so will he come back to support her at Prince Philip's memorial service, and will he come back to support her and celebrate her reign in the Platinum Jubilee?" Bower told Closer magazine adding, "These are milestone moments and, sadly, time is running out."

Bower claimed that if the Duke of Sussex "doesn't come back, it's a clear statement of where lies his loyalty and his own interest." He pointed at the many "opportunities to return home and spend time with his family" and he has not.

He added, "But this really will show where his and Meghan's mindsets are. And if they don't come back soon, and Lilibet doesn't meet the Queen and Harry doesn't celebrate her life and reign with her, it could be something he comes to regret forever."

The 37-year old only made a couple of trips back home last year. First for Prince Philip's funeral in April and then in July, he joined Prince William for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace.

As for Meghan Markle, she has not returned to the U.K. since she and Prince Harry announced their departure from their royal duties in January 2020. Bower previously claimed that she has no intention whatsoever of coming back because she sees it as a "lost cause." Although the couple previously told Oprah Winfrey that they still communicate with Queen Elizabeth II via video call.