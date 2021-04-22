Queen Elizabeth II addressed the public on Wednesday, as she celebrated her 95th birthday at Windsor Castle following the funeral of her husband Prince Philip.

In a statement posted on the official Twitter page of the Royal Family, the monarch expressed her sadness as she celebrated her birthday without her husband of 73 years. She talked about the grief of the family as they go through a two-week period of mourning which ends on Friday.

However, she thanked the public for the comfort and kindness shown to the family since Prince Philip's passing. She welcomed the tributes that have poured in from people around the globe for the Duke of Edinburgh.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and around the world," Queen Elizabeth II writes.

Read more How Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her birthday after Prince Philip's death

"My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life," she adds.

Her Majesty the Queen, in passing, also thanked the public for the "many messages of good wishes" she received on her birthday, which she very much appreciates.

The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/1apW7s1zXS Why advertise with us April 21, 2021

To mark her 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth II shared a solo photo of herself smiling in a peplum dress and hat.

"This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," reads the caption on the photo.

Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday.



HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.



This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/kOeH399Ndp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

It is understood that some members of the Royal Family will visit her at Windsor Castle for a low-key gathering on her birthday. They will reportedly also take turns visiting her in the coming days so she would not feel alone at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying with Prince Philip until his death on the morning of April 9 at the age of 99. The family had a funeral service for the Duke of Edinburgh on April 17, Saturday.