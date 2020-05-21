Queen Elizabeth II turned 94 this April. While she is the world's oldest monarch, she continues to inspire many with her work, judgment, and "perspective of life."

The queen and the current head of the state took over the throne in February 1952 after her father King George VI passed away due to deteriorating health. In 2020, she completed 68 years of reign and became one of the longest-reigning monarchs in world history.

According to People, Queen Elizabeth II has seen several historical events including disasters and tragedies. Her experience is helping her support the public in just the right manner during the global pandemic. Sources close to the queen remarked on her "impeccable judgment" that makes her so popular and loved by her people. Her speeches and public addresses have just the right tone to draw upon the attention of the people.

"She always hits the right mark. She has an impeccable judgment," a close source told the magazine.

Meanwhile, her biographer Robert Lacey, author of the book "Monarch and Majesty," has something amazing to say about her perspective about life. "She has always had this historical perspective about life, and now she embodies history," he said.

Royal followers and the general public are well aware of the queen's depth which shows in her public address and speeches that she recently made to reassure the nation grappling with coronavirus crisis. The sources believe that she has an incredible "ability to capture the mood of the world."

In her April 5 speech, the queen recalled wartime which she and her late sister Princess Margaret witnessed. During the speech, she remembered the time when several were forced to "evacuate from their homes" as the situation during World War II worsened.

In her speech, she compared those families from World War II and the currently vulnerable sections of the society who are dealing with the pain of being away from their family during these uncertain times.

"It was interesting that she made the parallels with 1940 and then went on to explain that it is now a different sort of international struggle. It was sober and realistic, but there was a grounded optimism to it," Lacey said.

Among many others, the queen's friend Lady Carnarvon had some positive remarks, too. "She is of the generation dedicated to duty and what you can do for others," she said.

The monarch is currently staying at Windsor palace with her husband Prince Philip. All her recent national address about coronavirus pandemic were pre-recorded from her Windsor residence.