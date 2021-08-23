Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly grown tired of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's constant public tirades against Buckingham Palace and senior royals, and is even ready to consider legal action as her last resort to stop them.

According to a report in The Sun, the British monarch has ordered senior palace aides to plan a legal fightback against the Sussexes, and the legal team has already started consulting libel experts on how to prevent the couple from giving more damaging interviews. A well-placed source told the outlet that the queen has become "exasperated with repeated attacks" and feels "The Firm" has reached the limit of how much they can tolerate.

"The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough. There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated," the insider revealed.

As per the report, the queen and the palace are concerned that the American public is blindly believing everything that Harry and Meghan have been saying, and want to stop them before the monarchy's reputation gets more tarnished. One of the options that the lawyers are considering is a legal warning to publishers Penguin Random House, who have signed a contract with Prince Harry to release his memoir next year where he will also detail his royal life.

The source said, "The royals' legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy. If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life."

"It would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject. The legal team could also contact publishers of the book to ask for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply," the insider added.

The Queen's reported move comes just days after a new chapter in "Finding Freedom," a biography detailing Harry and Meghan's exit as senior royals, quoted their friends as saying that the couple are upset with the monarch's response to their racism allegations.