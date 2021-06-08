Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly invited her grandson, Prince Harry, to have lunch with her at Windsor Castle when he is in the United Kingdom next month for the unveiling of his mother Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace.

Richard Eden wrote for The Daily Mail quoting a royal courtier: "It's a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty. The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through." The lunch will be the first time Harry will sit for a face-to-face conversation with his grandmother since he quit as a working royal along with his wife Meghan Markle last year.

The last time the duo had lunch was in the dining room of Windsor Castle weeks before Harry's official exit. They last met in April this year at the funeral of Prince Philip, but their conversation was only outdoors in the presence of other members of the royal family.

According to the report, the invitation was made before the birth of Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter "Lilibet Diana" last Friday. Meghan is expected to stay behind with their two children Archie and Lili in California while Harry attends the unveiling of the statue, a project he had started with brother William in 2017.

However, there have been a lot of speculations that the Duke of Sussex might choose to skip the event in order to be there with his wife and newborn daughter. Royal expert Russell Myers told Daily Mirror's "Pod Save The Queen" last week that maybe Kate Middleton will step in for her brother-in-law so that her husband Prince William doesn't have to do the unveiling alone.

The event is being held on July 1, which would have been the 60th birthday of the late Princess of Wales. The statue was commissioned in 2017 to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world.

The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, which was her last official residence until her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.