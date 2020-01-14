After expressing their desire to become "financially independent," Queen Elizabeth II may have agreed to support and allow a transition period for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but she is yet to clarify where will they receive their funds from.

In her statement following the crisis meeting, Queen Elizabeth II said that the royal family is "entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life." Even though, she deeply regrets their withdrawal from official duties, the monarch considers them "valued part of her family."

While in her statement, she agreed to give the Sussexes a "period of transition," she also acknowledged the couple's desire to not "want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."

In the light of Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' announcement, it is understood that they are ready to give up their income from the Sovereign Grant—the payment that is funded by the government to the ruler annually for their official duties.

As per The Sun, the income from the Duchy of Cornwall is considered as private income for the royals. And it is argued that the royal parents would not want to disregard that in the wake of their decision of more independent life. However, this multi-million-pound funds from the Duchy can be regarded as public money and would go to the exchequer in the absence of the royal family.

Prince Charles, the Duke of Cornwall receives the money from the Duchy and distributes it among both his sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Last year, the sons received 5 million pounds from the Duchy. While Cambridges got a little more than half, Sussexes' money amounted to 2.3 million pounds.

Therefore, the finances for Sussexes remain unclear as they give up the Sovereign grant. It remains unsure where will the 2.4 million pounds rent for the recently refurbished Frogmore Cottage will come from. Their long bills also include an estimate of 600,000 pounds for six police bodyguards that usually comes from taxpayers.

Their step to give up royal duties has been criticised by many. Peter Hunt, the former BBC royal correspondent, called their plan "unprecedented." "I'm always wary of using the word 'unprecedented'," he said in BBC Newsnight as quoted by Express UK. "I cannot see how their proposal is going to work," he added.