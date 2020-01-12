Queen Elizabeth II has called for an emergency meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry on Monday at her Sandringham Estate. The monarch is currently on a break in her Norfolk estate where she had gone before Christmas. The entire family celebrated the festivities with her excepting Harry and Meghan Markle.

The monarch has summoned her immediate heirs to Sandringham on Monday to talk through the "next steps" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex will also attend the meeting as it is concerning him and his family. Meghan, however is in Canada and most likely will join in via phone, depending on the timings, a palace source told Hello.

This is the first time the queen, Charles, William and Harry are coming together since Remembrance Sunday.

The family summit will allow the queen, Charles, William and Harry to "talk things through" in person, as they consider a "range of possibilities" put together by aides in the past few days.

Courtiers at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace have been liaising with the UK and Canadian governments to try to find an arrangement that works for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family. These include issues such as funding and security among several others.

"As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting.

"The request for this to be resolved 'at pace' is still Her Majesty's wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented," said the source.

The announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last week about their decision to step down as senior royals left the entire royal family and the world in shock. According to reports, the palace was not thrilled with the decision and the way it was announced.

Queen Elizabeth II asked her aides to arrive at a solution to the crisis in 72 hours rather than weeks. A royal correspondent said that Prince Charles was reportedly "incandescent with rage" that he was informed of the news only 10 minutes before Harry and Meghan's post on Instagram. Prince William was "blindsided" and "incredibly hurt" by the couple's decision.

Harry and Meghan were on a six-week extended break with their baby son Archie in Canada. They spent time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. After they arrived from their break, the couple made a joint appearance at the Canada House in London on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the High Commissioner in Canada to the UK, Janice Charette. They thanked the people warm hospitality and support they received during their stay in the country.