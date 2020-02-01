Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly offered to host Princess Beatrice's wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. The grandmother has come to the rescue of her granddaughter after the royal family was rocked by the Prince Andrew scandal. The princess is set to marry her Italian property developer fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year.

Princess Beatrice was forced to shelve all her plans for her royal wedding with Prince Andrew's association with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The 31-year-old royal's father stepped back from royal duties amid the controversy. However, now Queen Elizabeth II is boosting the morale of the princess.

The queen has reportedly offered to host the wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. If this happens, Beatrice will be the first royal to enjoy a wedding celebration at the Palace since Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011, Daily Mail reports.

"It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine's in 2011," a source said. Beatrice was reportedly "delighted and very grateful to accept," the insider added.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter would most likely have been married at St George's Chapel, Windsor. This is the same place that hosted the royal weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, her younger sister Princess Eugenie and Prince William's wedding to Kate.

The Duke of York had wanted Beatrice's big day to be a televised, public affair, like the other royal weddings. Both BBC and ITV opted out of a live telecast of the wedding. This is the result of the fallout from his car-crash interview with BBC Newsnight.

It was earlier reported that Beatrice and Mozzi want a "scaled down" wedding in light of the scandal. The queen reportedly is said to "not want Beatrice to suffer in any way from the troubles her father is enduring," another source said. The princess's wedding will be held in central London, but a location and date is yet to be announced.

Beatrice announced her engagement in September 2019. Andrew is expected to walk Beatrice down the aisle but was not seen at her engagement party in December.

Meanwhile, Beatrice has thanked her fans and well wishers with a handwritten personal note for wishing her on her engagement, Hello reports. "It is so kind of you to wish us happiness for the future. We are so excited to get married and begin life together. With our very best wishes, Beatrice and Edo," she wrote.

The picture of the note was shared by a royal fan account.