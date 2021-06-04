Queen Elizabeth II has invited United States first couple Joe and Jill Biden to pay her a visit at Windsor Castle when they are in the United Kingdom later this month for the Group of Seven summit.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the monarch will be meeting the Bidens next Sunday, June 13, after the conclusion of the G7 meeting which begins in Cornwall on June 11. With the meeting, Joe Biden will become the 13th American president to meet the Queen.

The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/GPJLYwFzyr June 3, 2021

The Queen, who will complete 70 years on the throne in 2022, first met a US President when she was just Princess Elizabeth. Just months before she took over the throne, she had visited the White House where she met 33rd POTUS Harry Truman. His successor, Dwight Eisenhower, saw her twice, while 35th US President John F. Kennedy came to Buckingham Palace with his wife Jackie Kennedy for a banquet.

The monarch never met Kennedy's successor Lyndon B. Johnson, though her sister Princess Margaret visited him at the White House during her US tour in 1965. Since Johnson, the Queen has met every US President- Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

The last US President to visit the Queen was Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, who broke several royal protocols during his Buckingham Palace visit including forcing the monarch to wait for 15 minutes.

Joe Biden's trip to the UK also marks his first overseas visit since his inauguration as the US President in January this year. The 78-year-old and his wife Jill are also believed to be long-time friends of the Queen's grandson Prince Harry, who quit as a senior royal last year along with his wife Meghan Markle. Joe also appeared with the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex for a COVID vaccine fundraiser last month.

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that the POTUS would not be mentioning Harry or Meghan during his meeting with the Queen, reports The Sun. "Joe Biden appears to be a well-mannered man and won't mention Harry as it would be quite rude. It is likely to be tea at ­Windsor Castle and very civil," Seward said.