Royal commentators find it odd to see Queen Elizabeth II putting on a cheerful face in her recent public engagements just two months after Prince Philip died. They expected to see her sad and looking like her usual pensive self.

Royally US hosts Molly Mulshine and Joe Drake pointed out the change in behaviour in the British monarch in an episode of their podcast. Talking about the photos taken from the 95-year old's appearance at the recent G7 Summit, Drake admitted that he finds it "jarring" to see her smile widely after she even showed full teeth.

"Maybe that's why it's so jarring. In these pictures I see, it's full teeth - she looks like she's having the time of her life," he said in response to Mullshine's observation that Queen Elizabeth II seemed to have let go of her restraints in terms of maintaining a stiff upper lip in public.

"I think she has to put on a happy face for the public but also that's not really in line with the British stiff upper lip," she pointed out as she suggested that perhaps Her Majesty is "sending a message that she's a little bit more in her feelings and emotions than she would've been in the past."

"If you look at photos of her from the eighties and nineties, she never cracks a smile," Mullshine noted.

During the three-day G7 Summit held on June 11 to 13 at Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II met with several political figures. She met U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and was all smiles during a photocall.

She also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In both separate engagements, she always had a big smile ready to give. She even laughed along with a group during a tour around Eden Garden.

One royal fan also pointed out the change in her demeanour and tweeted, "How lovely to see The Queen out and about and enjoying meeting President Biden. What a contrast to last one." Despite having lost Prince Philip on April 9, netizens commented that Queen Elizabeth II looks amazing and happy to be out in public again.