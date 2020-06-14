The coronavirus heroes of Britain could be rewarded with a garden party hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. The UK government is reportedly mulling inviting thousands of key workers to the Palace for a garden party. The party is to be hosted by the queen as a reward for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The British government will likely ask Queen Elizabeth II to host the event as per a proposal that in under consideration, Mirror reports. They have started making a list of people from nurses to shop workers, postmen to delivery drivers and carers, who deserve to be recognised. Frontline workers have been working selflessly for nearly three months to keep the country afloat after the COVID-19 outbreak.

"There's a firm-held belief that this would be a fitting way to celebrate those people who have sacrificed so much on the coronavirus front line, whether it be in hospitals, care homes, supermarkets or postal staff working tirelessly to keep our country moving. It is hoped a decision would be made towards the end of the year before proposals could be finalised," a government source said.

A Palace source said: "Any Government proposal would be carefully considered". Local groups such as charities and businesses will be invited to nominate a community hero they believe should be honoured, added an insider with knowledge of the plans. There could be a raffle system to choose the community hero, in the lines of the queen's diamond jubilee concert on the Mall in 2012, when there were 240 applications for each pair of tickets.

Organisers are hopeful the monarch would be able to attend along with alongside Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The senior members of the British royal family have been highlighting the work of the emergency services and key workers throughout the crisis.

Until recently every Thursday people across the nation applauded key workers for their efforts in 'Clap for Carers'.

Meanwhile, the queen hosts three garden parties at the palace, and one at Holyroodhouse every summer to recognise contributions of individuals to national life. Invitees are unaware of being invited to the party till they receive it.