Queen Elizabeth II and her driver nearly got into a car accident while driving out of her Sandringham estate on Thursday morning.

The 96-year-old was seated in the front passenger seat of her black Range Rover when the terrifying near-miss happened. Her driver had to hit on the brakes when they encountered a white Nissan Juke as they pulled out of her estate and onto a country road.

Her Majesty's car ended up on a grass verge and the other vehicle had to swerve and make an abrupt stop to avoid a collision. Thankfully, the other car was only running at 30mph. An eyewitness said that the British monarch was "very lucky" to have driven at that time because vehicles in that area normally travel fast.

"The Range Rover should have stopped at the junction to let the car go by," the bystander told The Express adding, "We sometimes get cars going much faster along that road so the Queen was very lucky."

A photo shared online showed Her Majesty and her driver looking stunned. A second picture shows the other white vehicle.

"The Queen was very lucky" Queen nearly involved in accident on her 96th birthday as driver slams on brakes to avoid hitting oncoming car https://t.co/KEWMmpYHv8 pic.twitter.com/6ajmk0hnZA — Linda Ikeji (@lindaikeji) April 21, 2022

In 2019, the late Duke of Edinburgh also got into a terrible car crash while he was out driving near the Sandringham estate. He was behind the wheel of a Land Rover and driving out of the driveway onto the A149, which police officers said is usually a busy road. He collided with a Kia with two women and a baby inside.

Photos from the crash showed Prince Philip's car overturned. Roy Warne, a barrister, along with another man, helped the royal out of his vehicle. He said the duke was unharmed and was able to stand but clearly "very shocked."

The female driver of the Kia had cuts while her companion suffered an arm injury. They were both rushed to the hospital. Warne also helped the baby out of the vehicle.

Thankfully, Queen Elizabeth II and her driver are safe. Her Majesty flew to her Sandringham estate by helicopter on Wednesday to celebrate her 96th birthday. She is said to be staying at Wood Farm, where Prince Philip lived after he retired from public life in 2017.