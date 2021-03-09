Oprah Winfrey on Monday clarified what Meghan Markle revealed during their interview that there were talks at the palace about how dark her son Archie's skin colour might be even before he was born.

Appearing on CBS This Morning, Winfrey said that she tried to get more information on this concerning revelation from the Duchess of Sussex. She tried to coax her and Prince Harry to tell her who were involved in those conversations about their son on and off-camera.

However, they both refused to say any names. Now it becomes a "big guessing game all around the world" as host Gayle King put it.

"I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was," she added.

Winfrey said that Prince Harry did not share the identity with her. However, he wanted to set things straight, in case there are any assumptions that his grandparents raised their concerns about Archie's skin colour.

"But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations," the 67-year old said.

During the explosive interview which aired Sunday night on CBS, Meghan Markle revealed that the palace strayed from protocol when it came to Archie, who is now 22-months old. They told her that he would not be receiving security and that they "didn't want him to be a prince."

"We have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," the duchess shared much to Winfrey's astonishment.

Prince Harry later refused to talk in detail about those conversations when Winfrey pressed for more answers. He admitted though that it "was awkward" and that he "was a bit shocked." The Duke of Sussex added that talks about how his kids with Meghan Markle will look like came in the early stages of their relationship.

The revelation comes after Prince Harry told James Corden that he does Zoom calls with Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II whenever they want to see Archie. He said his grandparents even gave his son a waffle maker for Christmas as it was what the toddler wanted.