Members of the British royal family have wished a speedy recovery to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was moved into the Intensive Care Unit after his symptoms of COVID-19 worsened.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday evening "for close monitoring," and was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon before being taken to intensive care, as revealed in a statement by his office at Downing Street.

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that Queen Elizabeth II has wished the British prime minister a speedy recovery. She has also sent a message to his family, and Carrie Symonds, his pregnant fiancee who has also been showing coronavirus symptoms. "Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery," the statement reads.

Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family. Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Mo1SgAd9wh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 7, 2020

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, who himself was tested positive for novel coronavirus with mild symptoms and has been cured now. The couple passed a message to Johnson privately on Tuesday wishing him a "speedy recovery," reports People.

Meanwhile, Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also extended comfort to the politician and his family. "Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time," Kensington Palace tweeted, signing off with "W."

Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W April 7, 2020

The Prime Minister's office gave an update about his health on Tuesday, and said the 55-year-old is "stable" and "remains in good spirits."

"The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other treatment. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support," the statement reads.

Johnson had been carrying out weekly telephonic conversations with the queen before he was diagnosed with the COVID-19. The Royal Family's Instagram account had shared a picture of them on a call on March 26, just days before the prime minister's test results were announced.

The pandemic has claimed over 6,000 lives in the United Kingdom and has over 55,000 confirmed cases in the country.